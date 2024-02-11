FIVE INDOMITABLE LIONS TO ROAR IN KAYO WARD OF MWANSABOMBWE CONSTITUENCY

February 11,2024

MWANSABOMBWE- Five Ministers, namely Minister of Youths Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu, Small Scale and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga,Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe, Ministers of Energy Peter Chibwe, and Luapula Province Minister Njavwa Simutotwe, will this afternoon hold a larry for the UPND candidate MUSONDA ALWISHO ahead of the forthcoming local government by-election slated for February 15, 2024.

Elvis Nkandu who is also a Kaputa member of Parliament, has confirmed the development with the UPND Media Crew that is on the site.

The forthcoming local government by-election follows the resignation of the Patriotic Front PF former ward counselor Ms Mbangu Idah whose name was shortlisted in the last mass recruitment of Zambia police.

Since assenting to power ,the UPND government has continued to practice high standards of transparent in the recruitment of all civil servants without favour of tribe ,colour , religion and political affiliation.

©️UPND MEDIA