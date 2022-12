FIVE INTERVIEWED OVER TUTWA’S DEATH

Five people have been interviewed in connection to the inquiry file opened by Police in relation to the death of Tutwa Ngulube.

Police Spokesperson, Danny Mwale, says those interviewed are Given Lubinda, Raphael Nakachinda, Dr. Canisius Banda, Emmanuel Mwamba and George Chisanga.

Mwale notes that statements were recorded from the five persons around 09:00 hours, Friday, and they all left after the interview.