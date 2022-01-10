KASONDE MWENDA WROTE
“Five months on, he has not even built a single toilet!”
“FIVE months an entire President is still struggling to finish renovating Statehouse, not even built a single toilet, failed to do a simple FISP audit and you think Zambia has a leader? This one is Hopeless. It will be another wasted 5 years.”
“Zambia is ripe for radical revolution. We need a Youth Revolution in 2026. The new generation has to take over.”
I would rather vote for an old person with manners than a directionless, disrespectful young person like Kasonde. Who told this told Kasonde that a president is supposed to build anything? He has the ministers, permanent secretaries and other government workers to do the work. It’s really puzzling that the man does not even understand the duties and responsibilities of a president and yet he wants to stand for the office. I fear for the future of Zambia with such youths to possibly become leaders.
Bushe ayebele ati tukala inyelawila??
I’d rather vote for a mad man than Kaswende…..
Even if HH builds a toilet, the uncivilized will just mess it up. On a serious note, u’re just being malicious. U don’t know that he has stopped PF cadres stealing your money at Intercity bus terminus?
Infact Kaswende should just go back where he came from, the toilet……
Kasonde’s criteria of a national president is based on how many toilets this leader builds… It is tiring to listen to such warped thinking of Kasonde.
HH has stopped the national bucket leaking, at most of the holes. He’s now trying to fill it with water. This is a process and not an event.
If you want to know how wise or foolish the king is, let him talk.