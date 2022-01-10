KASONDE MWENDA WROTE

“Five months on, he has not even built a single toilet!”

“FIVE months an entire President is still struggling to finish renovating Statehouse, not even built a single toilet, failed to do a simple FISP audit and you think Zambia has a leader? This one is Hopeless. It will be another wasted 5 years.”

“Zambia is ripe for radical revolution. We need a Youth Revolution in 2026. The new generation has to take over.”