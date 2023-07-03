FIVE NOLLYWOOD BIGWIGS JOIN OSCARS BOARD

Five Nigerians from the country’s film industry Nollywood have been selected to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy is known around the world for its annual Academy Awards, officially and popularly known as “The Oscars”.

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, director CJ Obasi, producer Jade Osiberu, and writers Kunle Afolayan and Shola Dada, have all been selected based on their contributions to cinema. As members, they will now receive voting rights for The Oscars nominations and winners.

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

The Academy has previously faced criticism for its lack of diversity. A study in 2012 by the Los Angeles Times newspaper found that 94% of Oscar voters were white. However, critics note there have been some changes since #OscarsSoWhite trended eight years ago.

Source: BBC