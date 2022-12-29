FIVE PEOPLE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT

POLICE STATEMENT

December 28, 2022 – Police in Kabwe recorded a fatal road traffic accident in which five people from the same vehicle including the driver died.

Only the driver has been identified as Nicholas Sakala aged 36 of Lusaka while the other four passengers who include two males and two females are yet to be identified.

The accident occurred at around 16:40 hours along the Great North Road at 17 Miles, 10 Kilometers South of Prospect Police Station in Kabwe District.

Police initial investigations indicate that the accident happened when the driver of the Honda CRV registration number BLA 7479 moving in the direction of Kabwe to Lusaka with four passengers on board, failed to keep to his near side lane and went to the right side where he collided head-on with the oncoming Sino Truck and Trailer registration numbers AIC 2049 and AIC 2510 respectively which was heading towards Kabwe town.

Both drivers lost control of their motor vehicles and careered off the road. Due to the impact, the driver of the Honda CRV together with his passengers sustained fatal body injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Kabwe General Hospital where they were rushed for medical attention.

The bodies have been deposited in same Hospital Mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem.

The Sino truck driver identified as Amon Sakala aged 32 of Lusaka, sustained a painful right leg and arm and is currently addimitted to Liteta Hospital while his passenger escaped unhurt.

The Honda CRV is extensively damaged. The truck which was loaded with Coal had it’s front right side damaged.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer