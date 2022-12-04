FIVE SOLWEZI FOOTBALL QUEENS PLAYERS PERISH IN ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

FIVE members of the Solwezi Football Queens Academy have died in a fatal road traffic accident while 16 others have sustained injuries.

Central Province Police Commanding Officer David Mukuka has confirmed the accident.

Mr. Mukuka says the accident occurred around 03:30 hours in Mkushi District today near Sako mines.

He says three of the victims died on the spot while two others died at Mkushi District Hospital.

Mr. Mukuka has identified the victims as Chewe , Brian Matafwali, Esther Kapumpe, Kyle Saidi, another one only identified as Memory.

The Commanding Officer explains that the team was travelling to Mpika for a football tournament.

Meanwhile, one person has died after being hit by a vehicle along Chalimbana road in Chongwe District.

Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the incident in a statement and identified the victim as Poniso Kandela aged 34, who was pronounced dead at Chongwe District Hospital.