FIVE SUSPECTED ILLEGAL MINERS DIE ON SPOT AT GREEN MOUNTAIN TD52 IN KITWE



Five suspected illegal miners have died on the spot after being trapped at Green Mountain TD52 mine in Kitwe district on the Copperbelt province, while 2 have been retrieved alive.



The five miners were mining at the tailing dam, before the pit wall of the mine collapsed and buried them alive under soil.



Confirming this development to Mafken news, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba, says the incident occurred around 12.00 hours yesterday, as one of the excavators was removed from one part of the pit due to the wet ground that almost made it to sink.



Mr. Mweemba explains that after the excavator was moved to another site of the pit which was dry, the 7 miners continued with excavation and it is at this point they took advantage of the pit which was left due to it being wet to start mining using shovels, leading to the pit to collapse on them.





The Copperbelt Police Chief has since revealed that 2 among the 7 miners were rushed to Kalulushi General Hospital for treatment while the exercise to retrieve other miners has continued.



Meanwhile, the bodies of the 5 have been deposited at Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary.