FIVE SUSPECTS IN DEADLY CHILENJE ARSON CHARGED WITH MURDER

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

Five suspects apprehended in connection with the case of arson in which a 25-year-old man died in Lusaka’s Chilenje Mapoloto area have been charged with murder.

The suspects are John Mumbwe Aged 25, Frank Chisanga aged 27, Raymond Musonda aged 25, Pethias Phiri aged 20 and Hagai Chola aged 33.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale says the five remain in police custody and will appear in court soon.

The victim, Chama Njovu died on 21st May 2023, barely hours after he was burnt in a house in Lusaka’s Chilenje Mapoloto area in what some people believe was caused by an earlier quarrel.

Photo: The Late Chama Njobvu

Source:Diamond Tv