Fix Chipata- Chadiza Road with no excuse , you promised.

Infrastructure Minister should tone down,not all Easterners are politicians so don’t insult them, Leadership Movement advises Local Chiefs to consider summoning him for his bad language of old politics.

Attend to Chipata – Chadiza Road that need special attention, let the Government release the funds without waiting for 2026 Elections.

Leadership Movement President Dr Richard Silumbe stands with Eastern Province farming community that are demanding for better roads.

It is Embarrassing for a Government to encourage farmers to take agriculture as a business with poor state of roads in the area, this is unacceptable.

With UPND Government making about 300million every two weeks through the tolll gates, Chipata- Chadiza road not economically or economically should be given same attention as limulunga road in Western Province, where the minister comes from.

Any serious Citizens should know that a better Zambia starts with better roads network.

Tatila Tatila

Media Director

Leadership Movement- LM