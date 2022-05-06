By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

FJT University, where is the Contractor and Consultant?

Former Secretary to Treasury, Fredson Yamba, former Permanent Secretaries; Dr. Patrick Nkanza and Mr. Owen Mugemezulu have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission over procedural impropriety and failure to comply with applicable law related to the contract awarded to China Energy Engineering Group-Hunan Power Design Institute Co. Ltd.

The total contract sum was worth $225million to build the Frederick Jacob Titus Chiluba University in Mansa.

Counterpart funding of $33million was paid by the Zambian Treasury to the Contractor to begin the project in 2015.

The project loan however never materialized as Government applied a moratorium on debt in 2017.

In all this, my concern is that of the Contractor and Consultant!

The contractor received the money and was expected to render the works but has not been picked or arrested yet only officials are being cited for procedural impropriety.

The Consultant ensures the contractors delivers on his works.