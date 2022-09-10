Flags to fly at half-mast until Queen Elizabeth II is put to rest

Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia has directed that, as a mark of respect and in honour of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and Head of the Commonwealth Group of Nations, all flags in the country should fly at half-mast, with effect from Sunday 11th September, 2022, until the day of the State Funeral of Her late Majesty.

In addition, the Republic of Zambia will observe a Day of National Mourning on the day of the State Funeral of Her late Majesty, once announced.

Patrick Kangwa

ACTING SECRETARY TO THE CABINET

Issued to the Media:

10th September, 2022