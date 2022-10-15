FLASH BACK: Esther Katongo Threatens To Arrest HH Over Conducting Campaigns Like President Lungu

ESTHER KATONGO THREATENS TO ARREST HH OVER CONDUCTING CAMPAIGNS LIKE PRESIDENT LUNGU.

Flash Back (27th July 2021)

PF carder in police uniform has warned that she will not histitate to instruct police officers to teargas and arrest Opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema if he continues campaigning in the name of distributing Facemasks. Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo warned that UPND President will face the law if he continues emulating President Lungu in conducting campaigns.

The PF supporter in police uniform said that it is an offence for the UPND to copy what President Lungu was doing in terms of masks distribution. She added that where as HH is restricted by the public order act in conducting his campaigns, President Lungu is above the public order act and can campaign anytime he wants.



Meanwhile DMMU Cordinator Chanda Kabwe has banned HH from distributing facemasks in the country. Speaking in Kabwe this morning, Mr Kabwe who is also the PS for Central Province warned of far reaching consequences if HH continues campaigning in the name of distributing masks. He added that from now onwards, anyone who wants to distribute masks should first get express permission from him.



Despite being Civil Servants, Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo and Central Province PS Chanda Kabwe have turned themselves into PF campaign managers inorder to please President Lungu. Zambia goes to the polls on 12th August 2021.