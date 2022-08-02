Flash Back!!

PRESIDENT LUNGU TO WIN THE 2021 ELECTION BY 56% – UNZA POLITICAL EXPERTS.

RESEARCH by two international think tanks London-based Farraline Public Relations and Washington, DC-based Media Theory — has revealed that President Edgar Lungu is projected to win the August 12, 2021 general election by 56.8% followed by Hakainde Hichilema at 42%.



This came to light at the second public speaking election event sponsored by

London-based Farraline Public Relations and Washington, DC-based Media Theory in collaboration with the

Political Science Association of Zambia, a respected organization that prides aspect in analyzing governance issues.

Political Science Association of Zambia President, UNZA Political Science Lecturer and Investigator Joe Ndambwa disclosed opinion poll findings in Lusaka today.



In July 2021, a survey conducted by two “international think-tanks” in collaboration with the Political Science Association of Zambia, suggested that President Lungu would receive 56% of the vote while his main rival, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of UPND, would get 42% .



The speakers that were discussing voter Behavior and Candidate choice, were political scientists that studied the origin, development and cooperation of political systems.



Political Scientists analysis help determine the voter’s choice of vote cast.

The event saw four distinguished speakers Richard Elsen from UK, main speaker Dr. Masauso Chirwa, Joe Ndambwa and Aaron Siwale.

Meanwhile, EEP President Chilufya Tayali has praised the findings and urged the opposition UPND to accept defeat in August 2021. “I told you HH will never be president. He can’t defeat President Lungu in August 2021. Cut mine also if he wins”, says Tayali.