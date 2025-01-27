FLAVA FM DENIES FALSE CLAIM BY AMB. EMMANUEL MWAMBA OF POLICE SURROUNDING STATION

FLAVA FM DENIES FALSE CLAIM OF POLICE SURROUNDING STATION





Flava FM has categorically denied the false claim circulating on social media that their station had been surrounded by the Zambia Police due to the presence of the UN Special Rapporteur.





The station management stated that the claim, made by Former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba, is entirely baseless and without merit.





They urged the public to disregard this misinformation and rely on credible sources for accurate updates.