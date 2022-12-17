By Dingiswayo Zulu

Chipata Sat. 17 December, 2022

FLOODING AT CHIPATA GENERAL HOSPITAL

EASTERN Province Health Director Matthews Ng’ambi has confirmed floods in one of the wards at Chipata General Hospital following a storm in the town on Wednesday.

Dr Ng’ambi said the floods in the said ward were as a result of a heavy downfall that overwhelmed the drainage system at the hospital.

“Some of you may have seen scenes of severe storm flooding one of our wards at Chipata Central Hospital two days ago” said Dr Ng’ambi “The town suffered severe damages on Wednesday afternoon after a really severe storm. The hospital drainage was overwhelmed”

He said the situation was quickly responded to and the hospital is fully functional.

Picture: The affected ward

CIC PRESS TEAM