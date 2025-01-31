FLOODS ARE JUST IN LUSAKA, WATER LEVELS AT KARIBA STILL LOW – ZESCO



ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube says floods are only in Lusaka due to the poor drainage system, adding that water levels at Kariba Dam are still below the minimum level.





However, Ncube says the utility is projecting that if the country continues receiving rainfall until mid-February, water levels in Kariba Dam would start rising, and this would result in increased power generation.





Commenting on the favourable rainfall pattern the country has experienced in the recent weeks, Ncube said there were no floods at the sites where electricity was being generated.





“They (floods) are in Lusaka. You see, the problem is they are in Lusaka due to poor drainage [system] but we don’t have the floods in Kafue or in Siavonga”.



News Diggers