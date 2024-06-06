A naked Florida man chopped off another man’s hand with a machete, then told cops that his intention was to kill the man.

Police in Miami Gardens discovered the victim around 4 a.m. Monday, June 3, with a severed hand and profusely bleeding from his head following a 911 call, according to a police report obtained by WPLG.

A blood-covered machete was found nearby.

Witnesses told police they saw Rhyant sprinting from the grisly scene completely naked around the time of the attack.

Cops found 54-year-old Tyrone Arthur Rhyant lounging on a sofa not far away after the victim described his attacker, according to the report.

Police didn’t release a motive, but said that Rhyant’s estranged wife — who has a restraining order against him — lives close by.

“Is he dead? I tried to kill him,” Rhyant, of Opa-Locka, allegedly confessed to police as he was being taken into custody, according to the TV station.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment.N@ked man chops off another man

Rhyant is charged with attempted murder causing injury and domestic violence/violation of an injunction.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.