Florida Police arrest woman for shooting drivers on solar eclipse due to ‘message from God’

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22 years old from Georgia, got on the highway in Florida and drove west towards Alabama. She shot at a car that was driving by nearby, hitting the glass and slightly injuring the driver’s arm, within a distance of 5 miles or 8 kilometers. This is according to a statement from the department.

Taylon later shot at another car and hit the driver in the neck. The person driving the car got hurt and went to the hospital for treatment.

The police stopped the woman after she drove for about 16 miles (26 kilometres) and found her with a type of rifle and a type of handgun. She was taken into custody and put in the Holmes County jail. She was accused of trying to kill someone, injuring them with a dangerous weapon, and shooting a gun in the wrong way.