Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has landed in Harare for a three-day visit dubbed ‘The Motherland Tour’.

Mr Money, as Mayweather is affectionately known is coming at the invitation of businessman and boxing enthusiast, Scott Sakupwanya.

News of Mayweather making the trip to Harare did the rounds last week when Sakupwanya said he would host the retired boxer, but there was no word from Mayweather until late on Sunday.



In a video posted on Twitter and shared widely on WhatsApp, Mayweather announced his “motherland tour of Africa” that will start in Harare and end in Johannesburg.

“Africa, the moneyman is on his way. We start off in Zimbabwe on July 13th and 14th. I need everybody in Africa to mark your calendars.

“July 15th and 16th in Johannesburg, South Africa,” Mayweather said in the video.