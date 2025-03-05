Floyd Mayweather touts Trump as the ‘best president’ and a ‘great businessman’

Former American boxer and businessman Floyd Mayweather has heaped praise on President Donald Trump, calling him the “best president” and a “great businessman.”

During an interview on FOX Business Network’s Making Money with Charles Payne, Mayweather expressed his admiration for Trump, emphasizing his leadership and business acumen.

“Well, in America, we’re never happy. At least I’m happy, but as a nation, we never seem to be. When we had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great president—actually, in my eyes, the best president we’ve ever had,” Mayweather stated.

He continued, “Trump is a great businessman, and that’s what it’s all about. He has done an amazing job, though many people in America are upset. But no matter who is in the White House, there’s always discontent.”

The 48-year-old former boxing champion reiterated his stance, stating, “He’s the man for the job. In my eyes, he’s the best president.”

Beyond politics, Mayweather reflected on his success in business and philanthropy, crediting his father for shaping both his boxing career and entrepreneurial mindset.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without my father,” he said. “He’s an incredible trainer, a great guy, and a great person.”

He also acknowledged his team’s role in his achievements, emphasizing the importance of surrounding himself with the right people.

“I have a great team,” he noted. “I wasn’t the only smart one—I made sure to choose smart people to be around me.”