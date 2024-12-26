Floyd Shivambu claims he founded the EFF alone





Floyd Shivambu, Secretary General of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Party and former Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has declared himself the sole founder of the EFF.





He claimed to have established the party single-handedly.





Addressing attendees at a Christmas lunch for the elderly, Vakhegula na Vakhalabya, in Mahonisi Village, Limpopo, on Monday, Shivambu stated that other members, including current EFF leader Julius Malema, joined the organization under his leadership.