BREAKING: FLYING SQUAD ARRESTS UPND COUNCILLOR IN POLICE CRACKDOWN ON UNRULY UPND CADRES INCIDENT

UPND Chinika Ward 11 councillor Masautso Ngoma was last night arrested by Zambia Police flying squad in Lusaka and is currently in detention at Lusaka central police.

It is alleged that the councillor has been fingered by senior party officials as being the master-mind responsible for Mobilizing UPND youths who caused mayhem during the burial of late UPND Lusaka province treasurer Mizinga, disrupting traffic and robbing some people of their cell phones.

However, a few councillors who spoke on anonymity have maintained that Ngoma is innocent, and simply a victim of jealous senior Party officials who want to fix him.

“It’s unbelievable that they want to charge him with aggravated robbery and assaulting a police officer- the whole idea is to finish him politically and that’s not fair because Ngoma gave no orders and was nowhere near the misbehaving cadres – if anything, it’s those senior party officials responsible for misbehaving cadres because they’re eating alone” said an inside UPND source.

Councillor Ngoma joins over 20 other unruly youths caught in the police dragnet after President Hichilema ordered police to arrest the culprits involved in Monday’s unrest.

(More details to follow).