FOCUS ON GROWTH, NOT DISTRACTIONS – EMMANUEL MALITE



As the nation stands on the verge of commissioning the country’s largest seed manufacturing factory — a significant milestone for our economy — our focus should be on how to seize the opportunities this development presents. This factory has the potential to create jobs, strengthen food security, and drive economic growth. Yet, instead of rallying around this progress, we find ourselves consumed by trivial debates over which musicians are performing at political rallies.



Political analyst and UPND Alliance member under the NDC, Malite Emmanuel, urges leaders and citizens alike to shift their focus toward meaningful conversations that foster national development.





“We cannot afford to waste energy on distractions when we have so much to gain from this factory and other key national projects. If we are to truly develop as a nation, we must set our priorities straight and guide the younger generation toward leadership through meaningful action, not empty criticism,” said Malite.





Malite emphasized the importance of politicians — both from the ruling party and the opposition — leading by example and working together to create a legacy of progress. He called on leaders to engage constructively, focus on building, and inspire the next generation to serve with purpose and vision.





“Our focus should be on building, not distracting. Let us rise above petty politics and align ourselves with the greater goal of national development,” Malite concluded.



It’s time to set aside distractions and focus on real progress.



The FOX Newspaper