FOCUS ON ZAMBIAN PEOPLE, NOT PLEASING THE WEST, UPND SYMPATHISER TELLS NEW DAWN GOVT

Trade Expert and UPND sympathiser Trevor Simumba remains has advised the ruling party to stop justifying policies that are only benefiting the elite.

He Writes:

My friends in the New Dawn Government need to understand one thing in the words of my favourite Economist John Maynard Keynes:

‘“But this long run is a misleading guide to current affairs. In the long run we are all dead. Economists set themselves too easy, too useless a task if in tempestuous seasons they can only tell us that when the storm is long past the ocean is flat again.”

Stop justifying policies that you know only benefit the elite and their friends in the West. I do not care what Bloomberg or IMF says. I care what my relative in Nakonde says about the economy. Focus on the Zambian people not pleasing western investors.