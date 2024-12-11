FODEP QUESTIONS CONSISTENCY OF THE CONCOURT FOLLOWING ITS U-TURN IN ECL ELIGIBILITY CASE
By Sanfrossa Mberi
Foundation for Democratic Process—FODEP- Vice president Mike Munshanga has challenged the constitutional court to be consistent in order to ensure credibility and create confidence in the republican constitution among citizens.
Mr Munshanaga has questioned the constitutional court’s consistency in departing from its previous ruling to validate former President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 candidature, by declaring him ineligible to run in any future presidential elections.
He tells Phoenix News that the government needs to amend the entire constitution, not just parts of it, to address all of the issues raised by stakeholders in the best interest of citizens.
Meanwhile, Operation Young Vote -OYV- Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the latest court decision promotes constitutional adherence and judicial independence in the country.
Mr. Nyirenda adds that former President Edgar Lungu should accept that he has been banned from contesting in future elections and make way for new entrants who would like to run as presidential candidates.
PHOENIX NEWS
Imwe what non sense is that? You keep agaitating for this so that you feed from the process. You have been quiet all this time making a living from calling yourselves stakeholders in the constitutional review process while making money and allowance from the process. If you were part of the technical committee why did you not bring out the inconsistencies at Parliament? Before Lungu signed with his eyes closed?
Just go away! Hungry wolves
FODEP has become a joke. Tell us if yesterday’s judgement was right or wrong. If it was right does that not just the vacation of the compromised judgement of 2021. You are an organisation champion democracy meaning that any judgement that enhances constitutionalism should make you happy or propose to change the law if you perceive it to be unfair. Don’t talk like kandilez of ECL.
Mr. Munshanga, your coleague, Mr. Ernest Kalumbi, Acting Southern Province Chairman, FODEP, welcomed the JUDGMENT of the ConCourt. See his article on this same platform so where do you stand as FODEP?
This so called NGO is now only a shadow of itself. It has been infested and overrun by characters who reason with their bellies rather than their heads.