FODEP QUESTIONS CONSISTENCY OF THE CONCOURT FOLLOWING ITS U-TURN IN ECL ELIGIBILITY CASE



By Sanfrossa Mberi



Foundation for Democratic Process—FODEP- Vice president Mike Munshanga has challenged the constitutional court to be consistent in order to ensure credibility and create confidence in the republican constitution among citizens.



Mr Munshanaga has questioned the constitutional court’s consistency in departing from its previous ruling to validate former President Edgar Lungu’s 2021 candidature, by declaring him ineligible to run in any future presidential elections.





He tells Phoenix News that the government needs to amend the entire constitution, not just parts of it, to address all of the issues raised by stakeholders in the best interest of citizens.



Meanwhile, Operation Young Vote -OYV- Executive Director Guess Nyirenda says the latest court decision promotes constitutional adherence and judicial independence in the country.



Mr. Nyirenda adds that former President Edgar Lungu should accept that he has been banned from contesting in future elections and make way for new entrants who would like to run as presidential candidates.



PHOENIX NEWS