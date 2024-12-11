FODEP WELCOMES ELIGIBILITY JUDGEMENT



December 10, 2024



Foundation for Democratic Process -FODEP- acting Southern Province Chairperson, ENERST KALUMBI has welcomed the constitutional court judgment on the eligibility of former President EDGAR LUNGU to stand for future elections.





Mr. KALUMBI has told ZNBC news that the judgment is based on principles of law and on well debated and determined legal procedures.



He said the well explained judgment has clarified and set precedence on a number of issues that had brought a lot of debate in the constitution.





Mr. KALUMBI said FODEP has no objection to the judgment made by the constitutional court.



Meanwhile stakeholders have called on the public and political parties to accept the ruling on the ineligibility case.





The Continental Leadership Research Institute says the decision reaffirms Zambia’s commitment to upholding constitutionalism, the rule of law and democratic governance principles.



In an interview with ZNBC, Institute Executive Director MUNDIA HAKOOLA says the ruling showcases Zambia’s judiciary independence and its role in maintaining constitutional order.





Mr. HAKOOLA said the ruling is an opportunity for Zambian political parties to reflect on leadership renewal, internal democracy, and transformative leadership aligned with the people’s aspirations



And Lawyer FRANCISCO MUMBA said the court applied itself fully in the ruling especially on the questions on whether the court has jurisdiction to delve in a matter it had already adjudicated on.





Mr. MUMBA clarified that while the court ruled that Mr. LUNGU was eligible for the 2021 elections, the current ruling was on his eligibility to contest in the 2026 elections.



And the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia -EFZ- has urged the public to remain calm and continue praying for the nation’s peace.