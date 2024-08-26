Foo Fighters slam Donald Trump for using their song without permission at rally

Former President Donald Trump’s penchant for using well-known artists’ music at his rallies has hit a new snag, with the Foo Fighters taking a stand against his unauthorized use of their 1997 hit “My Hero.”

At a rally in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday evening, Trump played the Foo Fighters’ track as he introduced Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently ended his campaign to endorse Trump. The use of the song, accompanied by an elaborate display of pyrotechnics, was met with immediate backlash from the band.

The Foo Fighters, led by Dave Grohl, have made it clear that they did not grant permission for their music to be used at the event. In a statement, the band expressed that they would not have approved the song’s use had Trump’s campaign sought their permission, and they plan to take necessary legal actions to prevent any future unauthorized usage.

In a move that’s likely to add fuel to the fire, the Foo Fighters have announced that any royalties from streaming or sales of “My Hero” resulting from the rally will be donated to Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

This incident is part of a pattern for Trump, who has previously faced legal issues over the use of artists’ music. Notably, the estate of Isaac Hayes issued a copyright infringement notice after Trump played Hayes’ “Hold On, I’m Comin’” without authorization. Additionally, Beyoncé’s record label was forced to send a cease and desist letter after Trump’s campaign used her song “Freedom” in a video, which was also tied to Harris’ campaign.