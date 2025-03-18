Football club holds a minute silence for former player only to later discover he’s alive

A Bulgarian first-division football club has issued an apology for holding a minute’s silence for a former player, only to discover he was still alive.

The club, Arda Kardzhali, located in the southern Bulgarian town of Kardzhali, made the bizarre error while facing league rivals, Levski Sofia on Sunday (Mar 16), according to a report in BBC.

Prior to the start of the match, both sides gathered at the centre circle, bowed their heads and paid respects to Arda club legend, Petko Ganchev. However, the club soon realised its mistake and before the final whistle, issued a public apology on social media.

“The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to the former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received wrong information about his death,” the club wrote.

“We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and to enjoy the success of Arda,” the statement added.

The minute’s silence made Mr Ganchev’s wife worried as he was out driving.

According to the footballer, his wife never misses a match but since he had not returned despite the game starting 10 minutes ago, she became nervous.

“I entered the garden and my wife greeted me in tears. She said, ‘Petko, Petko, they’ve announced on TV that you’ve passed away!’ I couldn’t understand what she was saying or what had happened,” Mr Ganchev told local media, as per news.com.au.”

The incident quickly went viral with social media users calling it one of the all-time gaffes.