A football star has reportedly been accused of handing over just £8 a month to his ex-girlfriend in child maintenance.

The former player said to be a regular on TV and radio, allegedly hid his assets so that he would only have to pay the minimum amount in child support.

His struggling ex-girlfriend claims he owes her hundreds of thousands of pounds for supporting the 14-year-old son they share together.

She told The Sun: ‘My son has had to eat £1.80 packet noodles for dinner on really hard days. It broke my heart’.

‘Anything I earn goes towards him and my house,’ she added.

According to the newspaper, the couple dated for two years before she became pregnant. He spent part of his 20-year career in the Championship.

When she revealed the news about her pregnancy, he revealed he was actually married.

She said she foolishly accepted the former footballer’s offer of £10,000 not to take their financial row to a tribunal. But admitted she expected the basic child maintenance payments to continue.

The girlfriend added: ‘Officials tell me their records show he is earning less than £7 a week, so he can send what he wants.

‘He comes across as a jovial guy. His hypocrisy is jaw-dropping.’