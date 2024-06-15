Football Stars Ignite Europe As Germany Set For Opening Clash With Scotland Today

Hosts country, Germany will begin their 2024 European Championships journey with a clash against Scotland at the Allianz Arena on Friday night.

The Die Maanschaft will be hoping to put their recent disappointing performances behind them to open the competition with a win.

The Germans have been struggling in major tournaments since the last European Championship in 2020, where they were sent packing by England in the round of 16.

It was another embarrassing showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they crashed out in the group stage that has Costa Rica, Japan and Spain.

Scotland, on the other hand have been more disappointing, winning just once in their last nine matches in major competitions.

Germany coach, Julian Nagelsmann is confident that the players are ready to give their all to ensure a winning start for the host country.

He said: “When I look into the players’ eyes, I can see they want a home win in our first game. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a very nice feeling. I’m a little nervous myself. It’s a big tournament. It’s a special moment to be able to lead the team and lead the country. Scotland are a very good team with a lot of flair. They play a lot of crosses and are very dangerous. Their players give everything and throw themselves into every challenge – that’s the Scottish mentality.”

Germany have made it to the semi-finals in the last three times they have hosted a major tournament and they have also won the competition three times.

Germany vs Scotland Form Guide

Germany: L-L-W-W-D-W

Scotland: D-D-L-L-W-D