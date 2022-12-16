FOOTBALLER ALEX NG’ONGA’s BEHAVIOUR CALLS FOR PSYCHOLOGISTS IN FCs – NCHIMUNYA

By Pesulani Mwale

Lusaka based Sports Pundit, Chiiya Nchimunya, has urged football teams in the country to add Psychologists to their staff to help mentor players on and off the pitch.

In an interview with Byta FM Sports, Nchimunya says football is an emotive game that directly affects the mental falcuties of those involved, hence the need to psychic players with the correct mindset.

His sentiments come at the backdrop of the Football Association of Zambia-FAZ, effecting a ban on Nkana Striker, Alex Ng’onga for the rest of the season.

This was after he was cited for breaching Article 48 of the FAZ Disciplinary Code, with the player also fined K20, 000 to be paid within seven days.

During a Week 14 Super League match between Nkana and Power Dynamos on 19th November, 2022 at Nkana Stadium, Ng’onga vented his anger on a Super Sport pitch side microphone that he kicked after having ripped his Nkana jersey before glaring television cameras.

This was shortly after being substituted by the technical bench which did not go down well with the striker.

Nchimunya has since welcomed the action by FAZ, saying it should have come earlier as the player in question has had a track record of indecent behavior throughout his career.

He however emphasises the need to have professional psychologists attached to football teams, noting that the approach worked positively when the Senior Men’s Football team won the Africa Cup in 2012.