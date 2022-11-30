FOOTBALLER SUNZU’S MANAGER TESTIFIES IN LUNGU TV THEFT CASE

By Darius Choonya

A Carpenter at the Ministry of Defense who manages Zambian Footballer Stophila Sunzu’s residence occupied by former President Edgar Lungu has submitted documents relating to the purchase of two television sets at the said residence.

Mr. Shimbinyani Chavula was testifying in a matter in which a Patriotic Front cadre Angel Chipasha is accused of stealing the said television sets at the former President’s residence valued at K66, 000.

In his testimony, the witness says the said television sets were bought in January 2022 and were part of the furniture that the former President found.

He says when he was informed that the television sets had been stolen, a few days later he was informed by police officers from Lusaka Central Police Station that one TV set had been recovered with the suspect arrested.

During cross-examination, when asked by defence lawyer, Joseph Busenga, whether the witness knows the address to the residence, the witness answered in the negative.

And another state witness Sydney Makasa has narrated how he was approached by the accused to buy one of the stolen television sets.

According to the witness, the accused gave him an offer of K 6,250 for one TV set which he managed to pay