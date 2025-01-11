For How Long Will President Hakainde Hichilema Continue Persecuting Political Opponents and Dissenters Using State Institutions?- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

For How Long Will President Hakainde Hichilema Continue Persecuting Political Opponents and Dissenters Using State Institutions?

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

In a true democracy, institutions such as the judiciary, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies exist to uphold justice and protect the rights of citizens. Yet under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia’s institutions have increasingly become mere instruments of political persecution. The disturbing rise of politically motivated prosecutions, selective justice, and a brazen assault on dissent signals a worrying erosion of Zambia’s democratic ideals. How long will this administration persist in undermining the very foundations of democracy?

Since assuming power in August 2021, President Hichilema and his United Party for National Development (UPND) government have weaponized state institutions to target political opponents and silence critics. Despite promising to combat corruption, the selective application of justice—where allies are shielded, and opponents are ruthlessly pursued—has cast serious doubts on the government’s commitment to fairness, transparency, and the rule of law. Here are key examples that expose this dangerous trend.

1. Selective Anti-Corruption Prosecutions

The so-called anti-corruption campaign under President Hichilema is not only selective but unmistakably politically motivated:

Bowman Lusambo, former Lusaka Province Minister, and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM), two prominent opposition figures, have been jailed on corruption charges that many view as politically calculated moves to neutralize rivals.

Meanwhile, shocking corruption scandals involving UPND members are allowed to slip under the rug:

The 61 medical supply containers found under the Ministry of Health at a private residence in Makeni remain a mystery, uninvestigated and unaddressed.

The ambulance procurement scandal, where millions were misappropriated for undelivered vehicles, continues to go unpunished.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo was caught on tape receiving money from a Chinese national linked to dubious mining deals—but no investigation was launched, and no accountability followed.

The stark contrast between swift action against opposition figures and the utter lack of consequences for ruling party officials reveals this “anti-corruption” campaign for what it is: a political tool to silence opposition and protect those in power.

2. Politically Motivated Imprisonment of Ronald Chitotela and Nickson Chilangwa

The arrests of Hon. Ronald Chitotela, MP for Pambashe, and Nickson Chilangwa, MP for Kawambwa, are blatant acts of political suppression. These respected opposition figures have been falsely imprisoned on trumped-up charges, exposing the utter lack of judicial independence and the government’s willingness to abuse the legal system to crush political dissent.

3. Suppression of Peaceful Protests and Press Freedom

The unlawful detention of investigative journalist Thomas Zgambo, renowned for his exposure of corruption, is a chilling attack on press freedom. His arrest, along with the brutal treatment of peaceful protesters such as GenZ President Jason Mwanza, Chanda Chikwanka, and Mr. Zulu, is a stark reminder of the government’s increasing intolerance for any form of opposition. A government that seeks to imprison journalists and peaceful demonstrators has clearly abandoned the principles of democracy.

4. Trumped-Up Charges

The case of Rizwel Patel, a known Patriotic Front (PF) supporter, illustrates the extent of this administration’s abuse of power. Patel was accused of assaulting political pawns in a staged attempt to destabilize the PF, with Miles Sampa’s self-declaration as PF president orchestrated in a sham convention with UPND backing. Patel now languishes in prison on a false charge of aggravated robbery—a clear attempt to punish him for his political loyalties.

Similarly, Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda suffered grievously at the hands of UPND operatives who abducted, tortured, and brutalized him. Yet, instead of pursuing his attackers, the police—acting under President Hichilema’s orders—revived an eight-year-old, settled case, charging Banda with fabricated, non-bailable allegations of aggravated robbery. This case is a prime example of how the rule of law is being weaponized to crush opposition.

Hon. Mumbi Phiri, former PF Deputy Secretary-General, was similarly arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after confronting Green Economy Minister Mike Mposha for illegally seizing NRCs and voter cards during the Kawambwa by-election. The real criminals—those abusing state power—are left unpunished, while the whistleblower is wrongfully detained.

5. Intimidation of Religious Leaders

The government’s concerted efforts to intimidate the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), particularly targeting Archbishop Alick Banda, is a dangerous warning sign of the erosion of Zambia’s moral compass. Religious leaders who have historically stood up for justice and human rights are now being bullied into silence, a chilling reminder of authoritarian tendencies creeping into the governance of the country.

6. Selective Hate Speech Prosecutions: The Cases of Chishimba Kambwili and Douglas Syakalima

The selective prosecution of hate speech is emblematic of the government’s hypocrisy and tribal favoritism:

Chishimba Kambwili, a senior PF member, was hastily arrested for making remarks deemed as tribal hate against the Tonga people.

Meanwhile, Douglas Syakalima, a UPND minister, made derogatory comments about people from Luapula, dismissing them as suffering from “poverty of the mind.” Despite public outrage, no action has been taken against him, highlighting the clear double standard in the enforcement of the law.

These cases expose the administration’s selective application of justice, where political affiliation determines accountability, further eroding public trust in the government’s commitment to national unity and equality before the law.

7. The Bruce Kanema Incident and Sedition Law Abuse

In one of the most flagrant abuses of power, UPND official Bruce Kanema threatened to “circumcise” former President Edgar Lungu in a video that went viral. He went ahead to say the upnd in Lusaka have tolarated that idiot referring to ( former President) for do long

Despite the threats and inflammatory nature of his remarks, Kanema faced no legal consequences. On the other hand, those who dared to condemn his threat were charged with sedition.

This blatant misuse of sedition laws underscores the authoritarian nature of the current regime. It is clear that those loyal to the government are immune from prosecution, while dissenters are subjected to brutal retaliation.

A Dangerous Slide Toward Authoritarianism

The repeated abuse of state institutions to intimidate political opponents, stifle free expression, and suppress dissent is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. When the judiciary and law enforcement are no longer independent but are instead co-opted to serve the whims of the ruling party, democracy crumbles. Public trust collapses, and the rule of law is fatally undermined.

Conclusion

President Hichilema ascended to power promising a new era of transparency, justice, and accountability. Yet, his administration’s actions betray these ideals. The systematic persecution of political opponents, the selective prosecution of corruption, and the suppression of basic freedoms reveal a government increasingly willing to sacrifice Zambia’s democratic principles for political gain.

The question remains: How long will this persecution continue? Zambia’s future hinges on the restoration of independent institutions, the protection of human rights, and the pursuit of justice without bias. President Hichilema faces a critical decision: will he uphold the democratic values he once championed, or will he continue down the path of authoritarianism, condemning his legacy to the same disgrace as those who have trampled on democracy before him?