For personal reasons, I will not take pledges made to me after the Olympic race – Muzala Samukonga

PRESS STATEMENT BY MUZALA SAMUKONGA.



I would like to take this moment to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Zambia for the overwhelming support I have received throughout this past season.Your unwavering belief in me from every corner of our great nation,Zambia. has been my source of strength and motivation I am truly honored to have represented Zambia on the global stage and brought back home a bronze after so many years and I am humbled by the love and encouragement you have shown me during my journey as an athlete.



I also want to acknowledge and express my deepest appreciation to the companies and individuals who came forward with pledges and offers of support. Your generosity and willingness to contribute to my career have not gone unnoticed, and I am truly grateful for your efforts to uplift me.



However, due to personal reasons and circumstances beyond my control,I regret to inform you that I will not be able to receive the pledges. This decision was not made lightly, and I hope that you understand the circumstances that led to this choice. I deeply value your support and look forward to your continued encouragement in future endeavors and hope and pray that in the near future I’ll be able to receive them but as at for now it is not my intentions not to get the pledges but circumstances beyond my control.



As we look ahead to the coming season, I hope that I can once again count on the incredible support of the Zambian people. Together, we can achieve great things and make our country proud.



Thank you once again for standing with me through every victory and challenge. I am excited for what lies ahead and am determined to continue giving my all in representing Zambia.



With gratitude,

Muzala Samukonga