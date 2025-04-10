For sure, I don’t talk to President Hichilema as falsely claimed by some top govt officials- Edgar Lungu

Edgar Lungu writes :

For sure, I don’t talk to President Hakainde Hichilema as falsely claimed by some top government officials this week. I am still shocked by this scope of lies as well as degree of falsehoods and misinformation that “HH often calls and checks on ECL”🤔





When our political leaders always find pleasure in dishonest utterances and telling lies to the nation, we must be more concerned and worried as citizens.





Please, this political culture of proudly telling lies and freely cheating our people must come to an end!