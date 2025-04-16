FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 60 YEARS; A VEHICLE HAS REACHED MWANSABAMBA

Kanchibiya MP Hon Sunday Chanda writes:

“The embankment has finally reached Mwansabamba Primary School in Chinama Ward, Kopa Chiefdom, following the successful construction of the Kaonda Bridge over the Lwitikila River. During my last community engagement in this area, the people requested that the road reaches the school – it’s been done!

This is not just the completion of a bridge or a gravel road; this is history in motion.

For 60 years, the people of Mwansabamba Zone waited. For 60 years, no vehicle had ever crossed into this community. The terrain, the isolation, and the lack of critical infrastructure kept this part of Kanchibiya behind, until now.

Today, vehicles can reach Mwansabamba any day, any time.

This milestone is more than just connectivity; it marks the beginning of reliable service delivery, economic inclusion, and development for a place that had been forgotten for far too long.

Yes, we made a way where there was no way. The once-isolated Lwitikila zone is now open, accessible, and full of possibility.

Promise made. Promise kept.

Nga twalanda, ati alitemwa ukulanda…”