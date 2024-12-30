For the first time, the 2025 Ncwala Ceremony, will begin in Feira of Luangwa District – Dickson Jere

CELEBRATING 200 YEARS OF NGONIS



Ncwala 2025

By Dickson Jere



For the first time, the 2025 Ncwala Ceremony, will begin in Feira of Luangwa District. Ngonis crossed the mighty Zambezi River in 1835 at a place near Zumbo. During that crossover, there was an eclipse of the sun – signifying God’s protection to this special group of warriors. The group was led by King Zwangendaba Jere.





So, start cleaning up your boats, and prepare for that journey into Feira. It will be spectacular…we need hundreds of boats on that river that day to escort HRH, David Njengembaso Jere, Mpezeni IV.





The regatta is tentatively planned for 18th February 2025 ahead of the carnival in Chipata the following day. It will be a week-long of activities and entertainment.



Hau Baba!