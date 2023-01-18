FORBES NAMES ZAMBEEF CEO, FAITH MUKUTU, AMONG WOMEN TO WATCH IN 2023

Zambeef Plc Chief Executive Officer Faith Mukutu has been named as one of Forbes’ Women to Watch in 2023.

According to the statement issued by Forbes Women magazine, “In July of 2022, Mukutu was promoted from CFO to CEO of Zambeef, the largest processor of beef in Zambia and one of the biggest agriculture businesses in central Africa. As Chief Executive Officer of the company, she oversees an expansive row-cropping operation – Zambeef grows maize, soya beans and wheat for its animal feed and flour milling businesses – and has been charged with expanding Zambeef’s overall footprint in Africa.’’

Zambeef Board Chairperson Michael Mundashi commented: “Ms Mukutu possesses exceptional business acumen and admirable leadership skills that assure me of the great things to come for Zambeef. Her inclusion on this list of influential women, to watch, in 2023 serves as proof of the confidence we have in her as the board, to lead the agribusiness to the next phase’’.

The prestigious list, entitled ‘Power Rising: These are the Women to Watch in 2023’ is an annual compilation by the global Forbes magazine that features women in spheres of influence across the globe.

“As more women take on key positions in major corporations, the number of role models for young women has increased. The mandate of such lists and recognitions is to show young women all over the world, including those from developing countries like Zambia, that so much is possible and that their dreams are valid,” said Ms Mukutu.

Ms Mukutu features on the list alongside the likes of French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne – who is the second woman, in French history, to hold that position, and Sudanese-American physician Dr Iman Abuzeid – co-founder and CEO of nursing staffing start-up Incredible Health.

( ZNBC Today )