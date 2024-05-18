Forbes ranks Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-paid athlete globally

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes for the fourth time in his career, with Jon Rahm moving up to second place.

Ronaldo, who also led the list last year after joining Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr, earned $260 million (£205 million) over the past 12 months, up from $136 million (£108.7 million), according to the business magazine.

Ronaldo’s longtime rival, Lionel Messi, has dropped to third place behind Rahm. The Spanish golfer climbed to second thanks to his move to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour, earning a reported $218 million (£172 million).

Footballers Neymar and Karim Benzema have also entered the top 10 following their transfers to the Saudi Pro League.

Basketball stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth), LeBron James (fourth), and Stephen Curry (ninth) feature on the list, while American football quarterback Lamar Jackson holds the 10th spot.

Forbes reports that the world’s 10 highest-paid athletes collectively earned $1.38 billion (£1.06 billion) before taxes and agents’ fees over the past 12 months, marking the highest total ever recorded.

World’s top 10 highest paid athletes 2024;