FORECAST/PREDICTIONS FOR THE NEXT 6 MONTHS

1. Between $4 and $6bn investment in Zambia to be pledged



2. Kwacha to strengthen to the 2018 value against the US dollar. Government will be left with no option but to intervene to control the currency and safeguard jobs



3. HH to receive upto 3 international awards for good governance and a model president for Africa



4. Several world leaders to visit Zambia



5. John Sangwa to write a controversial article in which he will further reiterate his earlier prediction that HH will become a life leader, and Zambia will become a one party state though democracy will be maintained and Zambians will continue to vote for MPs and president