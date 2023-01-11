FOREIGN CLEANING FIRM REPORTED TO FIC AND ACC FOR THEFT OF OVER K8 MILLION

The Cleaners Association of Zambia has reported a foreign cleaning company to the Financial Intelligence Centre-FIC- and Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- for grant theft of K8.8 million obtained from workers under the National Union of Professional Cleaners and Allied Workers.

Disclosing the development to Journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka this morning, Association President Lawrence Makumbi said the company with over 7000 workers countrywide has in the past 6 years been conniving to siphon money from the workers which was being contributed to the trade union but has never been remitted to any known account.

He explained that a report was given to the Ministry of Labour early last year but 1 year later, nothing has been done to address the issue despite all the facts submitted.

Mr. Makumbi has since challenged government to follow up the externalized funds as it is a drawback to cleaners that get low income.

And when contacted for a comment, National Union of Professional Cleaners and Allied Workers President Ben Mumba has dismissed the Cleaners Association of Zambia’s claims against the union.

PHOENIX NEWS