FOREIGNERS USING CLEANERS AS FRONTS IN CASINO REGISTRATION – FIC

The Financial Intelligence Centre FIC has observed a consistent trend used by foreign nationals to hide the ownership of properties in their pursuit to transfer illicit funds.

According to research done by FIC, some foreign nationals are using Zambians as fronts in the registration of their businesses.

FIC Director Inspections, Katuna Sinyangwe, says some foreign casino owners are using their cleaners as owners of their businesses for concealing illicit financial flaws, such as corruption and tax evasion.

And FIC Director General, Clement Kapalu, says such acts have continued to frustrate government efforts in resource mobilization.

Diamond TV