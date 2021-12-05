By Darius Choonya

Government says it is waiting for a technical report in order to make a decision on people that have settled on forest reserve Number 27.

In an interview with Diamond News, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima has since urged Zambians to be patient.

He says government wants to do things according to the law and will therefore not allow people to push him over the process.

But an Environmentalist Robert Chimambo says a technical report will just delay the process.

Mr. Chimambo is of the view that houses built in the forest must be demolished for not obtaining planning permits from the local authority.

Last week, the Lusaka City Council sent over 50 demolition notices to some owners of the houses in Forest 27 for not getting planning permits.

Among the people affected includes former Vice President Inonge Wina, Former Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa among others.- Diamond TV