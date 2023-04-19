Forgive me for joining PF but I’m back to UPND- Steward Lwala Simbule

Forgive for joining PF but I’m back to UPND

In political news, a member of the opposition Patriotic Front-PF campaign team in Nakonde, Steward Lwala Simbule, has resigned and rejoined the governing United Party for National Development (UPND).

Mr. Simbule, popularly known as Vuvu, made the announcement in a WhatsApp audio message to Chete FM news on Tuesday night.

In his message, Mr. Simbule apologized for taking “too long to see the good things” in the UPND and expressed his reasons for leaving the party.

He claimed that one of the reasons he left UPND for PF in 2021 was for security concerns he was facing during the reign of the former ruling party.

Mr. Simbule’s resignation has not come as surprise to many in the PF, as he was previously seen as a key UPND member in Nakonde.

The UPND and PF in Nakonde have yet to comment on Mr. Simbule’s decision.