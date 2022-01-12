FORGIVENESS OF CRIMINALS WILL BE DONE AFTER THEY PAYBACK STOLEN MONEY OR SERVE JAIL SENTENCES.

Wed, Jan 12 | 2022

We would like to rede our PF brothers who turned out to be criminals during their reign, not to bring Jesus and forgiveness in our fight against corruption. Corruption has killed millions of people in Zambia and the Bible speaks very strongly against this frailty.

In case our colleagues do not realize the mandate granted upon us by the people, We would like to set the record straight that we were not voted into office by Zambians to forgive and preach the gospel of Jesus Christ.

The mandate was to bring law and order, better the lives of Zambians, prosecute and recover stolen money, and revive the throttling economy.

Therefore, at this point in time, we would like to call upon our colleagues in PF to remain calm and allow the law to take its course by allowing Law Enforcement Agencies to investigate you, prosecute you, and send you to jail.

After you serve your jail sentence, we will reconcile with you, pray for you, and forgive you, then you will be born again Christians with good morals and manners.

For now, we have demands to meet. That’s to ensure all the stolen money is recovered without fail.

Castrol Kafweta

Deputy Media Director – UPND Youth Wing