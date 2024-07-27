Former ACC  Boss Tom Shamakamba goes for Daily Revelation

Shamakamba goes for Daily Revelation



FORMER ACC director general Thom Shamakamba has requested the Daily Revelation to restore his honor by retracing their publication alleging that he lacks character.







Shamakamba has given the media house a three-day ultimatum to clear his name of corrupt dealings with Solicitor General Marshal Muchende failure to which he will institute legal proceedings.



According to its publication issue no. 123 dated

dated July 15-16, 2024, the Newspaper quoted former ACC commissioner and UNZA lecturer of law Dr O’Brien Kaaba alleging that Shamakamba and Muchende were getting kickbacks from wrongdoers.



Daily Revelation quoted Dr Kaaba saying; “Shamakamba’s appointment was proposed by corrupt people in government who knew he had no character…….”



However, Shamakamba says the words are defamatory and false and have injured his character as a man of integrity with over 27 years of experience as a legal practitioner and diligently executed his duties as director general of the Anti-graft body.



Shamakamba says by reason of the said false publications he has suffered ridicule, mental anguish and embarrassment among members of the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and society at large.



“We have instructions to demand by this missive as we now do that you cause a retraction, publication no. 123 of Monday July 15-16 2024 and render an apology within the next three days,” read the letter of demand.



“We admonish that should you neglect or fail to comply with the demands of this letter with the given period; we have firm instructions to seek legal redress for Libel from any legal avenue and enforce our client’s highlighted demands and pursue any legal or equitable remedies available to our client under the law including but not limited to institution of legal proceedings against you.”



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba July 27, 2024.