Former ACC Director General Thom Shamakamba Aided Criminal Suspect Escape Zambia- Daily Revelation tells court in defence

SHAMAKAMBA AIDED CRIMINAL SUSPECT ESCAPE ZAMBIA

… Daily Revelation tells court in defence

By Agness Changala

Daily Revelation Newspaper has told the Ndola High Court that former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Director General Thom Shamakamba released a prime suspect’s passport named Vinod Sadhu and by this act, aided his escape from criminal prosecution without due regard to the victims of the crime and without following due process.

This is in a matter where Shamakamba has sued Daily Revelation Newspaper demanding $500 million in damages for libel.

Shamakamba who has also cited former ACC board member Dr O’brien Kaaba as second respondent is seeking an order that the article titled, “ACC DG, MUCHENDE GETTING KICKBACKS- BOARD MEMBER.” Published by the newspaper against him dated July, 15-16, 2024 arguing that the article was libellous.

He also wants damages for ridicule, mental anguish, stress, inconveniences and embarrassment and an order that the defendants retracts the article dated July 15-16, 2024.

The plaintiff further demands for an order that the defendant renders a public apology in a widely circulated newspaper and on a famous Facebook Page and exemplary damages.

Shamakamba also wants punitive damages, interest and any other reliefs.

In its defence filed in the Ndola High Court by Kambwa Aongola of Kang’ombe and Associates, dated August 22, 2024, the newspaper submitted that it shall aver at trial and demonstrate by means of documentary evidence that Shamakamba