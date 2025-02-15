FORMER AGRICULTURE MINISTER QUESTIONS GOVT’S ABILITY TO MEET 2027 FARMING TARGETS



By Nelson Zulu



Former Agriculture Minister Bob Sichinga has expressed doubts about government’s ambitious targets to produce 10 million metric tonnes of maize, 1 million metric tonnes of soya beans, and 1 million metric tonnes of wheat annually by 2027.



Mr. Sichinga argues that these targets are unrealistic, given the challenges faced by the Farmer Input Support Programme -FISP- and Zambia’s heavy reliance on rain-fed agriculture.



Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo has reiterated government’s commitment to achieving these targets, citing support for small-scale farmers through interventions like fertiliser and seed support, access to credit, and mechanization.



However, Mr. Sichinga in an interview with Phoenix News insists that without clear programmes and a breakdown of how these targets will be achieved, government’s ambitions remain impractical.



He says to address these concerns, government may need to provide more detailed information on how they plan to achieve these targets, including specific strategies for addressing funding, input delivery, and climate unpredictability.



