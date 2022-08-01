Former Arsenal star, Cesc Fabregas has completed a shock move to Serie B side Como.

The 35-year-old Spanish midfielder put pen-to-paper to a two-year deal and arrives on a free transfer after his contract with French side Monaco expired in June.

‘It is an honour and a pleasure to join Como 1907,’ Fabregas said. ‘I have been extremely fortunate that my career has allowed me to play at the most wonderful clubs. Como is no exception. After lengthy talks with Mirwan, Dennis and Charlie, they explained in detail one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in football.

‘This is why I am looking to build a long-term future here not just on the pitch but also off it too. I believed in the vision from the first moment and I have decided to invest personally to be part of the bigger picture.

‘I cannot wait to get out on the pitch and play in front of the fans in such a beautiful setting. The tradition, infrastructure and desire that the owners have to take this club to the next level is inspiring. I cannot wait to start.’

The former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder won 13 major trophies in club football, including the Premier League, FA Cup, La Liga and the Europa League.

He played 110 times for Spain winning the European Championships twice and the World Cup.