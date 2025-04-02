FORMER CABINET MINISTERS REACT TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S REMARKS ON MINISTERS DOZING DURING MEETINGS





By Nelson Zulu



Former Deputy Minister of Finance Jonas Shakafuswa has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent revelation that some Cabinet Ministers doze off as early as 10 A.M. during meetings due to overindulgence, describing the behavior as a sign of a lack of seriousness among government officials.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Shakafuswa has questioned why such conduct is being tolerated without any punitive measures, warning that a failure to act on the issue suggests that Zambians are being taken for granted.





And former Defence Minister Richwell Siamunene has expressed concern over the public nature of the revelation, stating that it reflects poorly on the cabinet’s ability to meet citizens’ expectations given the president’s authority to appoint and dismiss ministers.





Meanwhile, former Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Bob Sichinga has described the President’s remarks as “unbelievable,” arguing that they raise more questions than answer regarding the measures being taken to address the issue.





At a swearing-in ceremony on Monday for Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo, President Hichilema disclosed that some Cabinet Ministers have been dozing off during meetings due to overindulgence and issued a stern warning against such behavior.



PHOENIX NEWS